LG Sinha welcomes Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warmly welcomed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah upon his arrival in Jammu on Thursday evening for a two-day visit to the Union Territory.

The Home Minister was received at the Jammu Technical Airport amid tight security arrangements. This marks Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor, launched earlier this month in response to cross-border attacks.

LG Sinha expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for his continued support and leadership in strengthening the security framework and promoting peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit, Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan and visit Poonch to meet families affected by recent shelling incidents.