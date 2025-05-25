Developing StoryJammuJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha warns Pakistan, urges unity against divisive forces at Jat Sabha in Jammu

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha delivered a strong message of national resolve and unity while addressing the All J&K Jat Sabha in Jammu on Saturday.

Praising the courage of India’s armed forces, Sinha underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region. “Pakistan is on notice. If it resorts to any misadventure in future, our armed forces will make sure to destroy this terrorist state,” he said, issuing a stern warning to the neighboring country.

The Lieutenant Governor also called on the Jat community and citizens across all sections of society to unite in the face of growing challenges to national harmony.

“I appeal to the brave Jat community and all sections of society to strengthen their resolve and unite in the fight against the divisive forces threatening our peace and social fabric,” Sinha said. “In these challenging times, your responsibility to uphold national unity is more crucial than ever.”

PM Modi-led government revolutionizes concept of governance in J&K, takes initiatives to strengthen security, curb corruption
J&K’s enemies will not succeed in disrupting yatra: BJP spokesperson
DC Kathua holds Block Diwas Program at Dinga Amb
Amarnath Yatra resumes on Pahalgam route as weather improves
ARTO Bandipora Takes Tough Stance on Traffic Violators: Dozens of Vehicles Blacklisted, Fine Realized
Share This Article
Previous Article Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astronomical Centre
Next Article Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla: Police 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Dy CM visits Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi in Rainawari; pays obeisance, assesses issues of DGPC
Breaking
Aided by Govt schemes for women in J&K, entrepreneur opens skin laser clinic in Poonch
Breaking
Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla: Police 
Breaking
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astronomical Centre
Breaking National