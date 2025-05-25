LG Sinha warns Pakistan, urges unity against divisive forces at Jat Sabha in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha delivered a strong message of national resolve and unity while addressing the All J&K Jat Sabha in Jammu on Saturday.

Praising the courage of India’s armed forces, Sinha underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region. “Pakistan is on notice. If it resorts to any misadventure in future, our armed forces will make sure to destroy this terrorist state,” he said, issuing a stern warning to the neighboring country.

The Lieutenant Governor also called on the Jat community and citizens across all sections of society to unite in the face of growing challenges to national harmony.

“I appeal to the brave Jat community and all sections of society to strengthen their resolve and unite in the fight against the divisive forces threatening our peace and social fabric,” Sinha said. “In these challenging times, your responsibility to uphold national unity is more crucial than ever.”