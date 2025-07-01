LG Sinha visits Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu, reviews arrangements for Pilgrims

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and reviewed arrangements for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor took stock of food and lodging of the pilgrims, security, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, help desks, sanitation, transportation and emergency services.

At Yatri Niwas, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with devotees of Baba Barfani and extended his warm wishes to pilgrims for a safe, blessed and spiritually fulfilling experience

Addressing the media persons on the sidelines of his visit, the Lieutenant Governor said that a large number of devotees from across the country have arrived for the Yatra, which begins from Jammu tomorrow morning.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a serene, enlightening and lifelong experience. May their pilgrimage be filled with joy, peace, and spiritual bliss.

Improved arrangements have been made for the convenience of the pilgrims. We must carry forward the traditions of J&K and make this yatra a huge success,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The 38-day long Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on 3rd July from the base camp on both the routes and it will culminate on 9th August 2025. The Yatra will be flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor on July 02 from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat; ADG CRPF, Shri Rajesh Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Shri Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu Shri Bhim Sen Tuti; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Shri Sachin Kumar Vaishya and senior officials from civil administration, police and security forces.