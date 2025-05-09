Breaking

LG Sinha Visits Uri, Directs Immediate Relief for Families affected by Pakistan Shelling

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday Took assessment of the damage to the civilian area & residential houses caused by unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in the border villages of Lagama & Gingal in Uri.

In a post on X, office of LG wrote, “Took assessment of the damage to the civilian area & residential houses caused by unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in the border villages of Lagama & Gingal in Uri.”

“I’ve directed district admin to provide immediate relief to the affected families & ensure their safety & security.” the post reads.

 

