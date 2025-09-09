BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha visits Udhampur, inspects National Highway restoration works

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Udhampur, September 09: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today visited the Thard Village at Udhampur and reviewed the ongoing restoration works on National Highway-44.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by Shri RS Yadav, NHAI Regional Officer, J&K on the deployment of men and machinery for speedy restoration of National Highway. It was informed that the team is working round the clock and one lane will be open to traffic soon.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the affected families and enquired about their wellbeing.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor visited the Health Camp organised by the Health Department at Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel, Jakhani, Udhampur and inspected the healthcare facilities at the Camp for the flood-affected families.

Shri Balwant Singh Mankotia, Member of Legislative Assembly from Chenani; Shri Pawan Kumar Gupta; Member of Legislative Assembly Udhampur West; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Ms Sarah Rizvi, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range; Ms Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur; Shri Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Udhampur, and other senior officers accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.

India reserves right to take action if China violates agreement: Former Army Chief
LG Sinha attends the historic ‘Tawi Aarti’ at Tawi Riverfront in Jammu
Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Jakarta, discusses Ukraine, bilateral economic issues
DC Bandipora chairs review meeting of R&B Department
“They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing”: Trump slams Israel and Iran over ceasefire breaches
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns as protests escalate
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns as protests escalate
Breaking World
Srinagar Police Attach Property in Batamaloo Under NDPS Act
Breaking Kashmir
COAS Gen Dwivedi highlights unpredictability of wars, outlines three key aspects of modern military preparedness
Breaking National
CM Omar Abdullah demands compensation, special trains from Centre as NH-44 remains blocked
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News