LG Sinha visits Udhampur, inspects National Highway restoration works

Udhampur, September 09: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today visited the Thard Village at Udhampur and reviewed the ongoing restoration works on National Highway-44.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by Shri RS Yadav, NHAI Regional Officer, J&K on the deployment of men and machinery for speedy restoration of National Highway. It was informed that the team is working round the clock and one lane will be open to traffic soon.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the affected families and enquired about their wellbeing.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor visited the Health Camp organised by the Health Department at Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel, Jakhani, Udhampur and inspected the healthcare facilities at the Camp for the flood-affected families.

Shri Balwant Singh Mankotia, Member of Legislative Assembly from Chenani; Shri Pawan Kumar Gupta; Member of Legislative Assembly Udhampur West; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Ms Sarah Rizvi, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range; Ms Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur; Shri Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Udhampur, and other senior officers accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.