LG Sinha visits Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, interacts with shopkeepers and local traders 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Lal Chowk in Srinagar, where he interacted with shopkeepers and local traders and also listened to their grievances.

According to details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), LG Sinha stepped into a fabric shop near the popular “Mummy Please” outlet in Lal Chowk, where he interacted with the shop owner.

During the visit, he also had a cup of tea at a local shop. Later, the LG also visited the Balidan Stambh.

Earlier in the day, he visited Tulmulla in Ganderbal to welcome devotees at Mela Kheer Bhawani and offered prayers at the temple—(KNO)

