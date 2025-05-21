LG Sinha visits Rajouri, meets families affected due to unprovoked heavy firing by Pakistan

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today visited Rajouri and met the families affected due to unprovoked heavy firing by Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor also visited the Government Medical College Rajouri and enquired about the well-being of those injured in Pakistan’s shelling.

Reviewing the relief and rehabilitation measures, the Lieutenant Governor was briefed by Abhishek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, on the present situation in the district, and other important matters pertaining to disbursement of relief, availability of essential commodities, medical & emergency services, damage to property and livestock, and requirement of new bunkers in the district.

The meeting also paid homage to Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, who lost his life due to shelling by the enemy in the civilian area.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor visited Nowshera and took assessment of residential houses damaged by Pakistan’s shelling.

He interacted with the local residents and took stock of their issues and grievances. He reaffirmed that the Government of India is committed to people’s safety and rehabilitation.