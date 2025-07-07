LG Sinha visits Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Nunwan Base camp at Pahalgam and reviewed the arrangements in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the pilgrims, service providers, langar sevadars, sanitation workers, and took stock of the facilities for the devotees. He commended the significant contribution of all stakeholders in the smooth and successful conduct of the holy pilgrimage.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor chaired a meeting with the administrative and security officials and discussed measures taken for the safe and hassle-free journey of the devotees of Baba Barfani. He also reviewed the queue management at the camp.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, Police and Security Forces.