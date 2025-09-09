LG Sinha visits Mega Health Camp for flood affected families in Jammu

Follow us on

Jammu, September 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the mega Health camp for flood affected families, organised by the Health Department, at Rajeev Colony Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the affected families. He patiently heard their concerns. The Lieutenant Governor assured the families that the Government of India and J&K administration is committed to the wellbeing of the people affected due to recent natural calamities in the UT.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Shri Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu and other senior officials.