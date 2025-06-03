LG Sinha visits Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple on Jyeshtha Ashtami

On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, on Tuesday.

The Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at the temple and offered prayers for peace, prosperity, happiness, and the well-being of all citizens.

During his visit, LG Sinha as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), interacted with devotees and extended his warm greetings, acknowledging the spiritual significance of the day for the Kashmiri Pandit community and others, who gathered at the temple.

Thousands of devotees thronged the shrine to mark the annual celebration, which holds deep cultural and religious importance in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)