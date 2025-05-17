LG Sinha Visits Kupwara today

KUPWARA, MAY 17: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today visited Kupwara and took assessment of the damage caused by recent unprovoked heavy shelling by Pakistan.

At the border areas of the Tangdhar Sector, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with local residents and assured them of all assistance and support by the administration.

He said, the administration is working on a comprehensive plan to seek centre’s help to rehabilitate residents affected by Pakistan’s shelling.

While reviewing the relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the Administration, the Lieutenant Governor was briefed by Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Ms Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara about the ongoing appraisal of requirements and construction of bunkers through Gram Sabhas.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the District Administration to expedite the construction of bunkers to ensure the safety of border residents.

“Based on the administration’s assessment, immediate assistance has been provided. But I think this help is not enough. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers will jointly prepare a comprehensive plan for the damage caused and proper rehabilitation of the affected families. It is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and rehabilitation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further directed for ensuring adequate supply of essential services in the affected areas.

He also lauded the coordinated efforts of the Administration, Army, Police, and other organizations involved in relief and rehabilitation work.