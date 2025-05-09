Breaking

LG Sinha visits injured Uri residents, Assures best medical care

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday met the injured residents of Uri at the GMC Baramulla & prayed for their quick recovery.

He emphasized that the entire nation stands firmly with the affected families, not only in spirit but through tangible action.

“I have directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment and care for all those injured,” LG Sinha stated. He further pledged that the pain and suffering inflicted upon the residents would not go unanswered. “We will avenge their suffering by decisively defeating the enemy,” he added.

