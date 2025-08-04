LG Sinha visits GMC Jammu, enquires about health of family members of Late Rajinder Singh

Jammu, August 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Government Medical College, Jammu to enquire about the health of the family members of Late Shri Rajinder Singh.

On 1st August, Shri Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar, District Udhampur and his son lost their lives due to landslide in Dharmari, District Reasi and several other family members were injured.

The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by a team of senior doctors on the health condition of the Wife and Daughter of Late Shri Rajinder Singh and other injured. He directed the Hospital Administration to ensure the best possible medical care for their speedy recovery.