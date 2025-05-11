LG Sinha visits family of ADDC Rajouri Raj Kumar Thapa in Jammu

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday visited the family of Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, in Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and paid homage to the distinguished public servant who worked assiduously to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

“Dr. Thapa’s contribution to the processes of J&K’s development is immense. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and numerous admirers in this hour of grief. I pray for peace of the departed soul,” the Lieutenant Governor said.