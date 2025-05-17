BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha visits border area in Tangdhar sector

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the border area in Tangdhar sector and assessed the damage caused by cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

In a video posted by ANI on X, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says, “Many houses and commercial properties here have been damaged due to the adversarial shelling. Today I visited those places with a senior administrative officer, saw the situation with my own eyes, and interacted with the people to understand their problems… Based on the administration’s assessment, possible immediate assistance has been provided.”

“A few people are left to be rehabilitated. But I think this help is not enough. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers will jointly prepare a comprehensive plan for the damage caused. Based on this, we will request the Indian government, and rehabilitate the remaining people.”the post reads.

