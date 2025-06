Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday Visited Baltal Base Camp and reviewed the preparedness ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Visited Baltal Base Camp, today and reviewed the preparedness ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. SASB, Admin, Police, Security Forces, all stakeholders have diligently implemented pilgrim-centric measures to ensure the pilgrimage is peaceful, safe & hassle-free for devotees.”