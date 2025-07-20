BreakingKashmir

LG Sinha visits Baltal Base Camp; Reviews arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra

RK Online Desk
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Baltal Base Camp and reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor chaired a meeting with the Camp Director, officials of District administration, Police and security agencies and discussed the measures taken to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims.

He also reviewed the mud-slide preventive measures, and other arrangements in place for comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water & power supply, traffic management, on spot registration and other facilities for pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with pilgrims and service providers and received their feedback.

He also took stock of the preparedness and response mechanism of the stakeholder departments to tackle any weather vagaries. He directed the concerned officers to take dedicated measures to ensure safety of the pilgrims at vulnerable areas.

At the Baltal Base camp hospital, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with the Doctors, medical staff and inspected the healthcare facilities for the pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the dedicated efforts of all the departments and agencies involved in yatra management for ensuring the safe and seamless pilgrimage of the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Science & Technology Department; Shri Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and senior officials of SASB, Police, Security Forces and stakeholder departments.

