Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha conducted on-site inspection and reviewed progress of allied works at Balidan Stambh in Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor ascertained the progress at the site and directed the officials for timely completion of the works.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Dr. Owais Ahmed, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and other senior officials.