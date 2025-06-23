LG Sinha thanks PM Modi, Gadkari as Centre approves ₹10,637 Cr Infra Projects for J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for giving approval to 19 mega road and tunnel projects worth 10, 637 crore with length of 296 kms for J&K UT.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the Action plan of 2025-26 in respect of National Highways of J&K and sanctioned major projects include construction of Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel on NH-701A (Rs 3830 Cr), Construction of Sadhana tunnel on NH-701 (Rs 3330 Cr), Construction of Zaznar Shopian section of NH-701A (Rs 852 Cr), 4-L flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora (Rs 700 Cr), Construction of Trehgam Chamkote section of NH-701 (Rs 966 Cr), Construction of 4-Lane Magam Flyover on Narbal-Gulmarg section of NH 701-A (Rs 445 Cr), Construction of Qazigund Bypass (Rs 95 Cr), Construction of 2-L bridge over Rambiara at Shopian on NH-444 (Rs 71 Cr) and various other, including road safety projects.

“Many strategically important projects will improve logistical support and troops mobility. Projects will improve Infrastructure in the Union Territory and connect various tourist destinations. Construction of tunnels will reduce the travel time, ensure all-weather connectivity and spur economic growth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Ministry has also sanctioned preparation of DPR/Feasibility Study for various NH works to be up in next 3 years. These include widening and upgradation of NH-444 from Srinagar to Qazigund (63 kms), Construction of 2L+PS road from Shopian to Magam on NH-701A (75 kms), Construction of 10.80 Km long Panjtarni tunnel including approach (31 kms), Development of Domail – Katra -Bamla of NH-144 to 4-L specifications (82 kms).