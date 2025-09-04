BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha thanks PM Modi for sanctioning 35 Ayurveda PG seats at GAMC Akhnoor

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union MoS (I/C) Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav for sanctioning 35 Ayurveda PG seats for the Government Ayurvedic Medical College (GAMC), Akhnoor, terming it a historic milestone for Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is the first time J&K has been granted PG seats in Ayurveda. It is a huge gift for aspirants of Ayurveda practices in the Union Territory,” LG Sinha said in a post on X.

He said that the approval of seven new PG degree programmes with 35 seats will not only strengthen J&K’s health architecture but also popularize the traditional medicine system across the Union Territory.

“The development will help build human resource in Ayurveda practices and research, encourage collaborations, and promote preventive as well as holistic healthcare,” LG added.

Sinha further underlined that Ayurveda, as a traditional system of medicine, has gained global recognition, with people across the world adopting its techniques for overall well-being and management of diseases.

He said the government remains committed to expanding opportunities for youth and integrating traditional medicine with modern healthcare to benefit the people of J&K.

