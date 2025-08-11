LG Sinha thanks PM Modi for Amritsar–KatraVande Bharat

KATRA, AUG 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi KatraVande Bharat Express to the nation.

“The new Vande Bharat Train will ensure ease of travel for devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and spur the growth momentum of the local economy,” LG Sinha said.

He lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership in transforming Jammu and Kashmir’s transport infrastructure, particularly in the railway sector, stating that the region has witnessed “unprecedented growth” in recent years.

“J&K’s railway infrastructure has expanded rapidly under the Prime Minister’s leadership,” he noted. “This is yet another example of the Centre’s commitment to connectivity, development, and ease of living for the people.”

The LG also highlighted a recent milestone in freight transport, announcing that the first freight train from Punjab reached Anantnag on August 9, a significant boost to trade and logistics in the Kashmir Valley.

In a post on social media platform X, he wrote: “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for flagging off the Vande Bharat Train between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station. J&K’s transport infrastructure, particularly in railways, has witnessed unprecedented growth under the PM’s leadership. The new Vande Bharat train will ease travel for Mata Vaishno Devi devotees and accelerate local economic growth. Yesterday, the first freight train reached Anantnag from Punjab, marking a major milestone in the Valley’s transport and trade.”

Meanwhile, the 26406 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar Vande Bharat Express will depart from Katra at 6:40 a.m., reaching Amritsar at 12:20 p.m. on the same day.In the reverse direction, the 26405 Amritsar–KatraVande Bharat Express will depart Amritsar at 4:25 p.m., arriving in Katra at 10:00 p.m.The train will operate six days a week, with Tuesday as a non-operational day.The launch of this new Vande Bharat service is expected to significantly benefit lakhs of pilgrims and enhance connectivity between two major spiritual destinations.