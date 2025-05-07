Breaking

LG Sinha takes stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT

We will ensure the safety of every citizen: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, May 07: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police and district officials including Deputy Commissioners of all the border districts, earlier this morning.

The Lieutenant Governor is closely monitoring the situation. He reiterated that the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

“We will ensure the safety of every citizen,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor has also directed the Deputy Commissioners for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X: “Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police & district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I’m closely monitoring the situation & govt is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

I’ve also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!”

