LG Sinha takes stock of situation in the wake of incessant rain and flood

Expresses condolences over the tragedy in Rajouri

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has spoken to senior officials and taken stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall across the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

He was briefed on rescue and relief measures by Army, Air Force, CAPFs, district administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams on the ground to ensure the well-being of those affected by heavy rain and flood.

He was briefed that people affected by flood in Akhnoor were evacuated to safety by BSF, NDRF & Police. People from around 67 villages in Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama were moved to safer locations and nomadic families in Pulwama and Shopian were provided shelters by the district administrations.

In Srinagar city, around 9 relief shelters are ready for emergency situation. The Lieutenant Governor asked the senior officials to take all necessary preventive measures against water borne diseases. He asked the senior officials to ensure rations, blankets, medicines, LPGs and pure drinking water to the affected families and speedy restoration of power infrastructure.

He urged the people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. The Lieutenant Governor also assured that no effort is being spared by the Centre to ensure timely assistance to those in need.

He has also expressed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy in Kangri, Sunderbani in Rajouri district and wished for the well-being of all those impacted by the incessant rain.

