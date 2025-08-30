LG Sinha speaks to senior officials, takes stock of rescue and relief operations in Reasi & Ramban

Follow us on

Srinagar, August 30: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha spoke to senior officials and took stock of the situation and rescue and relief operations following the cloudburst and rain-triggered landslides in Reasi and Ramban Districts.

The Lieutenant Governor has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic incidents. He has directed the officials for extending all possible assistance to the affected families.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Anguished by the cloudburst and rain-triggered landslides in Reasi and Ramban. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”