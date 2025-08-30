BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha speaks to senior officials, takes stock of rescue and relief operations in Reasi & Ramban

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Srinagar, August 30: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha spoke to senior officials and took stock of the situation and rescue and relief operations following the cloudburst and rain-triggered landslides in Reasi and Ramban Districts.

The Lieutenant Governor has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic incidents. He has directed the officials for extending all possible assistance to the affected families.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Anguished by the cloudburst and rain-triggered landslides in Reasi and Ramban. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”

Mirwaiz review arrangements for Ramadan at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
Social Welfare Budgam organizes Awareness programme
India to highlight its democratic traditions, street food, artistic splendour for G20 delegates
Week long Activities held at GCOE to celebrate National Youth Day
J&K Legislative Assembly condemns attack on MLA Bani
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ramban cloudburst: District Administration put on high alert, rescue ops underway
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Ramban cloudburst: District Administration put on high alert, rescue ops underway
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar lauds HDFC Bank’s growth in J&K
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Sakeena Itoo expresses grief over loss of lives in Ramban, Reasi incidents
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
MLA Banihal Sajjad Shaheen Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Ramban Due to Cloudburst 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News