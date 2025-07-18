LG Sinha sanctions new grievance cell for Armed Forces

SRINAGAR, JULY 17: In a significant step toward supporting the welfare of armed forces personnel, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has approved the establishment of the Lieutenant Governor’s SainikSahayta Kendra (LGSSK). This newly constituted institutional mechanism is designed to facilitate the redressal of civilian grievances of serving soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces.

The initiative, formalised under Government Order No. 933-JK(GAD) of 2025 dated July 17, 2025, will cater to soldiers either currently posted in the Union Territory or those hailing from J&K but serving elsewhere in the country.

Envisioned as a single-window Soldiers’ Assistance and Liaison Cell, the LGSSK will function from the Civil Secretariat offices in both Jammu and Srinagar. It will receive, assess, and coordinate the resolution of grievances, arrange appointments with relevant district-level civil or police authorities, and maintain a performance dashboard to track outcomes. Additionally, the Kendra will submit quarterly performance reports to the Lieutenant Governor.

To support its operations, the Information Technology Department will deploy two officials each at the Jammu and Srinagar offices, equipped for data entry, case tracking, file management, and official correspondence. Required infrastructure, including computer systems and allied hardware, will also be provided. The Estates Department has been directed to allot suitable accommodation for the Kendra at both Secretariat locations.

The following officers have been nominated to oversee the operationalization of the LGSSK, in addition to their existing responsibilities:PrasannaRamaswamy G, IAS, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Aflaq Ahmad, JKAS, Under Secretary, Revenue Department and Abhimanyu Singh, JKAS, Manager-cum-Protocol Officer, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.