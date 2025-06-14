LG Sinha reviews security arrangements for SANJY 2025

Srinagar, June 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the security arrangements for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; DGP J&K Nalin Prabhat; Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GOC 15 Corps; S.J.M. Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ; Pankaj Thakur, Joint Director IB; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID J&K; Rajesh Kumar, ADG CRPF; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; V.K. Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; along with senior officials from the Police, Army, CAPFs, and Intelligence Agencies.

The Lieutenant Governor conducted a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and the measures being implemented by various security agencies to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

He emphasized the need for seamless coordination among the Civil Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police, Army, security forces, and all other key stakeholders to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the holy pilgrimage.

The meeting included a detailed assessment of the security grid and the steps being taken by the Army, CAPFs, and J&K Police to provide foolproof security for the Yatra. The contingency plan, deployment strategies, preparedness, and response mechanisms of the line departments were also thoroughly reviewed.

The Lieutenant Governor underlined the importance of better inter-agency coordination and efficient management to facilitate the safe and successful conduct of the Yatra.

Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, CEO of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, presented an overview of the Yatra arrangements, highlighting key initiatives undertaken to further enhance facilities and services for pilgrims.