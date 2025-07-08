LG Sinha reviews progress of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in J&K UT

SRINAGAR, JULY 08: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation and progress of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Shri Baseer UI Haq Chaudhary, Mission Director, NHM J&K; Deputy Commissioners; Heads of Medical & Health institutions and senior officials.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the strategies and actionable plans aimed at accelerating TB case detection, improving treatment outcomes, identifying challenges, and ensuring inter-departmental coordination to achieve the national goal of TB elimination.

The Lieutenant Governor called for collaborative efforts towards eliminating tuberculosis. “TB Mukt Jammu Kashmir should be our common goal,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor desired the use of various forms of media for generating awareness about all the aspects of TB. He also exhorted the Health Department to ensure that its field functionaries work tirelessly for the success of the programme. This must include close monitoring of all TB patients so that they regularly consume prescribed medicines and do not become drug resistant. Use of IEC in the form of daily SMS and phone calls to the patients for ensuring that they do not miss their daily dose of medicine, was also stressed upon.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the Health Department to make all efforts for ensuring the availability of diagnostic machines including CBNAAT and TrueNat across the length and breadth of the UT.

“This would go a long way in increasing the testing of patients and screening of the population with the aim of achieving TB Mukt J&K and TB Mukt Bharat at the earliest,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor asked Deputy Commissioners to broaden the IEC and awareness campaigns and take onboard the religious leaders, healthcare professionals, sportspersons, prominent citizens, Self-Help Groups and Social organisations to reduce stigma associated with tuberculosis.

He further directed for mapping of vulnerable populations through screening and testing on priority, enhancing Diagnostics, Treatment, and promoting Early Diagnosis. People should be encouraged to register themselves as Ni-Kshay Mitras, he added.

Meeting also discussed the performance of Jammu Kashmir on various Parameters under National TB Elimination Programme, achievements registered under TB Mukt Panchayat Initiative, Media workshops for TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, saturation of Ayushman Bharat Golden cards, procurements of treatment and testing equipment.

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education gave a detailed presentation on District wise status of Treatment Outcome, Presumptive TB Testing and Strategic Plan activities being implemented across the UT.