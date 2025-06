Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the progress of Disaster Management Centre and Yatri Niwas at Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Today reviewed the progress of Disaster Management Centre and Yatri Niwas at Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam.”

“Inspected security and other arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage beginning 3rd July.” the post reads.