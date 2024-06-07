LG Sinha reviews preparation for Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, Eid-ul-Adha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high level meeting to review the preparedness of District Administrations and various departments ahead of the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The meeting was attended by Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh RR Swain, DGP; Sh Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home Department; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Administrative Secretaries; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners, and senior officials of Civil and Police Administration.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to personally visit significant religious places and implement all necessary measures to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the auspicious occasions.

He laid emphasis on ensuring seamless coordination by all line Departments for the upcoming festivals.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to take elaborate measures with regard to water and power supply, medical facilities, fire and emergency services, sanitation and cleanliness.

He stressed on making comprehensive security arrangements, Traffic & crowd management, designating appropriate parking areas, regular market checks and ensuring availability of essential commodities in the markets at regulated prices.

The Lt Governor instructed the Divisional Commissioners and Relief Commissioner to work in close coordination for pleasant experience of the devotees during Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela.

It should be ensured that all the arrangements of transportation, accommodation, power & water supply, sanitation, cleanliness, medical aid, fire & emergency services, waterproof tents and security are in place well in advance, he said.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners for conducting on spot assessment of the facilities at the shrine, besides identifying requirements of any additional services for comfortable stay of the devotees.

Taking stock of the arrangement for the transportation of pilgrims, the Lt Governor instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures.

He also directed the officials to make arrangements to tackle any weather vagaries during the Mela so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.