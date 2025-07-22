Developing StoryKashmir

LG Sinha reviews Facilities, Interacts with Pilgrims at Nunwan, Chandanwari Base Camps

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid a visit to the Nunwan and Chandanwari Base Camps to assess the ongoing arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and interact with pilgrims, service providers, and officials stationed at the key transit points of the holy pilgrimage.

During his visit, the Lt Governor personally reviewed the facilities and services being provided to the devotees, including accommodation, sanitation, healthcare, food supplies, and other logistical arrangements.

He expressed satisfaction over the seamless coordination between various departments and stakeholders working on the ground.

Sharing the latest figures, LG Sinha stated, “Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed the 3.35 lakh mark. The dedication, passion, and commitment of our officials, service providers, and everyone involved in this holy pilgrimage has ensured a pleasant and memorable experience for the devotees of Baba Barfani.”

He also lauded the resilience and service spirit of the on-ground staff who continue to perform their duties in challenging weather and terrain conditions. The LG emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of safety, hygiene, and hospitality throughout the remaining duration of the yatra.

