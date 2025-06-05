LG Sinha reviews arrangements for PM Modi’s public meeting at Katra

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspected arrangements in Katra on Thursday ahead of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled Public Meeting on 06th June.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and directed the officials for strict security, safety measures and seamless coordination among all departments. Hon’ble Prime Minister will dedicate the iconic Chenab Bridge, the tallest railway bridge in the world, Country’s first cable-stayed Anji rail bridge and Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation.

“Dedication of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link to the nation by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a historic leap for Jammu Kashmir Union Territory.

J&K UT is stronger, prosperous than ever and witnessed unprecedented growth under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Inauguration and foundation stone laying of key infrastructure projects are examples of his commitment to J&K to ensure speedy and inclusive development,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the much-awaited inauguration of Chenab and Anji Rail Bridge and flag-off of the Vande Bharat Trains by Hon’ble Prime Minister will mark a historic moment for the nation and it will shape the future of J&K UT and future of its citizens.