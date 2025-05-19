LG Sinha reconstitutes Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reconstituted the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and nominated nine distinguished personalities, from various walks of life, as members for three years.

A notification approving the reconstitution of the board was issued by the Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The nine members include Sudha Murty, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Dr Ashok Bhan, IPS (Retd.), Baleshwar Rai, IAS (Retd.), Gunjan Rana, Dr. K.K. Talwar, Kulbhushan Ahuja, Shri Lalit Bhasin and Suresh Kumar Sharma.