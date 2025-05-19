Breaking

LG Sinha reconstitutes Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reconstituted the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and nominated nine distinguished personalities, from various walks of life, as members for three years.

A notification approving the reconstitution of the board was issued by the Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The nine members include Sudha Murty, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Dr Ashok Bhan, IPS (Retd.), Baleshwar Rai, IAS (Retd.), Gunjan Rana, Dr. K.K. Talwar, Kulbhushan Ahuja, Shri Lalit Bhasin and Suresh Kumar Sharma.

Remain vigilant, avoid vote division’: Mehbooba Mufti on Er Rashid’s release
Statehood of J-K will be restored, Ladakh to remain UT: Centre to SC
“There are few leaders like him in the world”: Farooq Abdullah mourns Manmohan Singh’s demise
ROC calls for action against unincorporated entities that disguise themselves as companies
PoK resident apprehended near LoC in J&K’s Poonch
Share This Article
Previous Article Police busts immoral trafficking racket in Baramulla; Four arrested
Next Article SIA files chargesheet in Surankote Temple Grenade Attack Case
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

‘India not a dharamshala to accommodate refugees from all over the world’: SC
Breaking
UIDAI makes public non-personal Aadhaar Dashboard Data to promote transparency, research
Breaking
Lieutenant Governor reconstitutes Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board
Developing Story
SIA files chargesheet in Surankote Temple Grenade Attack Case
Breaking