LG Sinha recalls sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain(as) on eve of Ashura 

SRINAGAR, JULY 05: On the eve of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha recalled the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “The sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala, and their steadfast commitment to the universal ideals of justice and human dignity continue to inspire the humanity to uphold the values of unity, social harmony and righteousness.

On this solemn occasion, let us imbibe the eternal ideals of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and rededicate ourselves to build a just and equitable society.