LG Sinha Pays Tribute to Satyagrahis on Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

"Imposition of emergency on 25th June 1975 was murder of constitution" : LG

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday Paid Tribute to Satyagrahis on Samvidhan Hatya Diwas and said “Imposition of emergency on 25th June 1975 was murder of constitution.”

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Imposition of emergency on 25th June 1975 was murder of constitution.”

“On Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.”I pay tribute to millions of Satyagrahis who fought to revive democracy & continued their struggle to safeguard constitutional values during darkest period of India’s democratic history,”the post reads.

