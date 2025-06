Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday Paid Tribute to the architect of integrated and modern India, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Tributes to the architect of integrated and modern India, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Ji on his Punyatithi.”

“His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress and the welfare of its people continue to guide and inspire us”,the post reads.