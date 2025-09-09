BreakingKashmir

LG Sinha Pays Tribute to Army Personnel Martyred in Kulgam Encounter 

Srinagar, September 09: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the brave army personnel Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, who made supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kulgam.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army Bravehearts Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu. Their valour and indomitable spirit will remain etched forever in our hearts. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

