LG Sinha pays obeisance to Maa Zeashta Devi on the auspicious occasion of “Zeashta Mata Jayanti” 

RK Online Desk
On the auspicious occasion of Zeashta Mata Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha paid his obeisance to Maa Zeashta Devi, at Zeashta Devi Temple, Zeathyar Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor sought the blessings of Mata Zeashta and prayed for well being of all and peace and prosperity of J&K UT.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the devotees and conveyed his heartiest greetings on the sacred occasion.

Members of Zeashta Devi Prabandhak Committee, prominent citizens and people from all walks of life were present.

