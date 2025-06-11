BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha pays obeisance to baba barfani ; performs ‘prathan puja’ at holy cave 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday Paid Obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ at the Holy Cave.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! Paid my obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ at the Holy Cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us.”

“J&K Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Army, BRO, CAPFs, J&K Police and all stakeholders are working with complete devotion, dedication, collaboration and clear objectives for hassle-free and safe pilgrimage starting from 3rd July.” the post reads.

“Invaluable contributions of people of J&K, Civil Society & all service providers have always been truly exceptional. I have full faith that significant improvements to facilities & services will ensure this year’s pilgrimage is memorable & spiritually fulfilling for all devotees.” LG Sinha said.

 

Instead of removing quota, PM Modi used Lok Sabha majority for abrogating Article 370, constructing Ram Temple: Amit Shah
Freedom of religion is alive and well in India: Report
Majid Hyderi arrested for criminal conspiracy and other charges : Police
DC Srinagar chairs DLTFC Meeting of J&K KVIB under JKREGP scheme
Throat-slit body recovered at Awura Kupwara’
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Come to JK for Amarnath Yatra without fear, worries,” urges BJP leader Ravinder Raina
Next Article “When is PM Modi going to meet leaders of political parties?”: Jairam Ramesh
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police attaches Property of notorious drug peddler under NDPS Act in Handwara
Breaking Kashmir
Srinagar Vande Bharat Express receives good public response, booking full for next 10 days: Railway Authority
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Adani Group supplied 65,000 tonne of high-strength cement for Chenab bridge
Breaking National
Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha visits Baltal, Reviews Medical & Healthcare facilities at the Base Camp
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir