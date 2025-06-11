LG Sinha pays obeisance to baba barfani ; performs ‘prathan puja’ at holy cave 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday Paid Obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ at the Holy Cave.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! Paid my obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ at the Holy Cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us.”

“J&K Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Army, BRO, CAPFs, J&K Police and all stakeholders are working with complete devotion, dedication, collaboration and clear objectives for hassle-free and safe pilgrimage starting from 3rd July.” the post reads.

“Invaluable contributions of people of J&K, Civil Society & all service providers have always been truly exceptional. I have full faith that significant improvements to facilities & services will ensure this year’s pilgrimage is memorable & spiritually fulfilling for all devotees.” LG Sinha said.