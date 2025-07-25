BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha pays homage to Soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to the fallen heroes on the eve of “Kargil Vijay Diwas”.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor recalled the magnificent heroism and the spirit of sacrifice of valiant jawans and officers of Armed Forces during India’s victory in ‘Operation Vijay’ in 1999, also known as Kargil War.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to our martyrs and salute their bravery, courage and sacrifice. Our heroes fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world and conquered the enemy. The gallantry, valour and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers will inspire the generations to come,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

FIL industries holds annual business partners meet in Srinagar
Azad expresses grief over devastating fire incident at Hazratbal
Police rescues stranded family from Bangus valley
J&K gears up for fruit revolution with high density plantation project
All India Muslim Personal Law Board welcomes SC’s order on Places of Worship Act
Share This Article
Previous Article Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW and key routes amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra
Next Article Prof Uma Kanjilal appointed first woman Vice Chancellor of IGNOU
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Test Century number 38 for Joe Root. Records Shattered on Day 3 of 4th Test . India vs England
SEO Sports
Srinagar Development Authority launches Shehjar Heights Phase-II
Breaking Business
“For India, it is always friendship first,” says PM Modi
Breaking National
Prof Uma Kanjilal appointed first woman Vice Chancellor of IGNOU
Breaking Education National