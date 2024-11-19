LG Sinha pays homage to famous Hindi & Bhojpuri litterateur Dr Viveki Rai

Ghazipur, Nov 19: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today attended the Janm Shatabdi Samaroh of famous literary figure of Hindi and Bhojpuri literature, Dr. Viveki Rai, in Ghazipur.

Paying homage to Dr. Viveki Rai, the Lieutenant Governor said his wisdom and ideals continue to inspire millions across the country and guiding us along in realising our dream of a developed nation.

Dr. Viveki Rai Ji, through his writings, brought out the aspirations of rural India, and the struggle of common man and deprived sections of the society, he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the people to take 5 pledges to achieve 5 future goals to pay a fitting tribute to Dr. Viveki Rai.

“Our first resolution should be to preserve and strengthen the links with our time-tested civilizational values and pass on treasure of art and literature to young generation.

Intelligentsia of society should prepare for bigger responsibilities and provide solutions to future challenges. Our path must be of collective vision and our fourth aim should focus on building a nation of equal opportunities through collective strength and equal consciousness.

Our fifth aim must look at ways to provide opportunities to teachers and writers in rural India to upgrade their knowledge, skills and competencies in line with the increasingly integrated world economy and ever-evolving technological landscape,” the Lieutenant Governor said.