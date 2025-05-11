LG Sinha pays homage to BSF Sub Inspector Md. Imtiyaz, killed in Pak Shelling

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to BSF Braveheart Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland.

Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz was martyred during unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in R.S Pura area, Jammu.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our BSF braveheart Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.