Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha pays homage to BSF Sub Inspector Md. Imtiyaz, killed in Pak Shelling

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to BSF Braveheart Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland.

Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz was martyred during unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in R.S Pura area, Jammu.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our BSF braveheart Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Fire in Bali-Tirchi forest range continues to rage, 2 houses gutted
India sets record with over USD 111 bn in remittances in 2022: UN report
Gunfight Breaks Out in Kulgam village
USD 1 million Indian aid reaches landslide-hit Papua New Guinea; Minister thanks PM Modi
Govt must scrap unjust policy against merit , ensure end of reservation policy in J&K : PDP leader Waheed parra
Share This Article
Previous Article Last respects paid to ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa who died in cross-border shelling
Next Article LG Sinha visits family of ADDC Rajouri Raj Kumar Thapa in Jammu
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Congress President Kharge writes letter to PM Modi; reiterates Opposition’s request for Parliament’s special session
Breaking
Refrain from returning to your homes until official clearance: Baramulla police appeals to displaced residents
Breaking
“Operation Sindoor symbol of India’s political, social and military willpower”: Rajnath Singh
Breaking National
SIA Kashmir raids 20 locations for terror conspiracy links, OGWs under watch
Breaking