Jammu, July 02: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday Paid obeisance at Daati Maa Dev Sthan in border village of Changiya, Arnia Jammu.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Paid my obeisance at Daati Maa Dev Sthan in border village of Changiya, Arnia Jammu. GoI is committed to inclusive development of the border villages. Appropriate steps will be taken to bring the sacred Daati Maa Dev Sthan on the religious tourism map.”