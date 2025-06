Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir & Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “I’ve ordered reopening of some of the tourist spots in Kashmir & Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures.”

“Betab valley & Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden to be reopened from 17th June.”the post reads.