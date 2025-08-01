BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha mourns loss of SDM Ramnagar Rajinder Singh and his Son in Reasi Landslide

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Dharmari, District Reasi.

He has conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the kin of Shri Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar, District Udhampur. Rajinder Singh and his son succumbed to their injuries and died on spot.

The Lieutenant Governor has spoken to the senior officials and asked them to ensure best possible treatment to the injured and to render all assistance to the kin of Shri Rajinder Singh.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X:“Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi in which we have lost an outstanding officer Sh Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar and his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to bereaved family and I pray that the injured recover quickly”.

Two-day Bookaroo festival commences at DPS Srinagar
Shreyas, Axar’s hard fought knocks guide India to 160/8 against clinical Australia in 5th T20I
Retrieved encroached land shall be developed as parking facilities outside Airport: Div Com Kashmir
Piyush Goyal visits Tesla’s California facility, says US electric car maker to double Indian component imports
20 vehicles challaned, 2 blacklisted in Shopian for violations: ARTO
Share This Article
Previous Article Partnership with the US has weathered several challenges, says MEA after Trump’s 25 pc tariff on India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Partnership with the US has weathered several challenges, says MEA after Trump’s 25 pc tariff on India
Breaking National
Illegal forest Timber seized in Nadihal Bandipora; Case FIR Registered: Police
Breaking Kashmir
Rana Visits Eminent Islamic Scholar in Poonch
Breaking
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score. Rain Stops Play
SEO Sports