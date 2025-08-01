LG Sinha mourns loss of SDM Ramnagar Rajinder Singh and his Son in Reasi Landslide

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Dharmari, District Reasi.

He has conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the kin of Shri Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar, District Udhampur. Rajinder Singh and his son succumbed to their injuries and died on spot.

The Lieutenant Governor has spoken to the senior officials and asked them to ensure best possible treatment to the injured and to render all assistance to the kin of Shri Rajinder Singh.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X:“Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi in which we have lost an outstanding officer Sh Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar and his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to bereaved family and I pray that the injured recover quickly”.