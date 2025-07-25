LG Sinha meets Save Youth Save Future Foundation delegation at Raj Bhawan

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the 50-member delegation of Save Youth Save Future Foundation, at Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the efforts of the foundation for youth-engagement, reaching out to families of terror victims, de-radicalization and drug de-addiction.

Shri Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation; Ms. Anika Nazir, Women’s Wing Head; Shri Mudasir Ahmed Dar, South Kashmir Zonal President and core team members of the Save Youth Save Future Foundation were present.