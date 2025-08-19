LG Sinha meets Khelo India Water Sports Festival Mascot

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday met the Mascot of Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), J&K Sports Council, and all the participating players and officials of the 3-day Khelo India Water Sports Festival, scheduled to be held from August 21 to 23 at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The event is conceived as a celebration of Jammu Kashmir’s culture and ecology. The Mascot of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival is inspired by the Himalayan Kingfisher, which reflects adventure, energy and profound connect to the nature.

More than 800 athletes and officials from 28 states/ union territories will be participating in Competitive sports events of rowing, canoeing and kayaking. The Water Sports Festival will also feature demonstration events like water skiing, dragon boat and shikara race.

Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Mamta Shree Ojha, Director, Khelo India Games, SAI and officials of Sports Authority of India and J&K Sports Council were present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.