Breaking

LG Sinha meets families affected due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Uri

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday met families affected due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan at a safe shelter in Baramulla.

During his visit, Lt Governor Sinha expressed solidarity with the affected residents and assured them of the government’s full support. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation and all possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” he said.

“I’ve assured them that PM Narendra Modi is taking all possible measures for their safety and security & necessary actions are being taken to protect every resident of Uri”, he said.

Three persons including woman arrested in ‘Narco terrorism’ case in Kashmir: SIA
Spain beat England, lifts FIFA Women’s World Cup maiden title
Male body found near riverbanks in Srinagar’s Nowgam
RTO Sgr cautions people against elements promising to secure driving licenses & other services
Peace is of utmost importance in J&K, only it will pave the way for a better future :Altaf Bukhari
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha visits injured Uri residents, Assures best medical care
Next Article JKPCC set up a control room in Srinagar, establishes helpline for support
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

JKPCC set up a control room in Srinagar, establishes helpline for support
Breaking
LG Sinha visits injured Uri residents, Assures best medical care
Breaking
As Pak reels under Indian pressure, Nawaz Sharif advises brother Shehbaz to ease tensions diplomatically
Breaking National
MHA writes to states, UTs to strengthen Civil Defence measures amid hostile threats
Breaking National