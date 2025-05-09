LG Sinha meets families affected due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Uri

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday met families affected due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan at a safe shelter in Baramulla.

During his visit, Lt Governor Sinha expressed solidarity with the affected residents and assured them of the government’s full support. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation and all possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” he said.

“I’ve assured them that PM Narendra Modi is taking all possible measures for their safety and security & necessary actions are being taken to protect every resident of Uri”, he said.