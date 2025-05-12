Breaking

LG Sinha meets families affected by unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu 

India will never compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity: LG  

Jammu, May 12: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today visited Shelter and lodgement centre at Sahib Bandgi Ashram, Mishriwala in Jammu, and met the families who have been affected due to the cross-border shelling from Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor enquired about the well-being of families, and listened to the issues raised by them. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of India and the Union Territory Administration to ensuring their safety and security.

The entire nation stands in solidarity with the affected families, he said.

“India always advocated for peace. It never wants a war but what happened in Pahalgam was an act of war by terror state Pakistan. With “Operation Sindoor”, we have avenged Pahalgam. I am proud of our soldiers and armed forces. Our war was to teach Pakistan a lesson.

Our Armed Forces have repeatedly demonstrated their capability to respond decisively to threats posed by Terror state Pakistan. It harbors and exports terror and caused immense suffering through its terrorist activities in our territory,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He observed that India will never compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We are resolved to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem from Jammu Kashmir. On the night of May 6th-7th, our Armed Forces executed a precise Operation Sindoor, demonstrating both unwavering resolve and commendable restraint and successfully demolished terror factories in Pakistan, and avenged the killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam.

Our Armed Forces have made it unequivocally clear: any threat by the adversary to the safety of our people will be met with such a decisive response that the action of our armed forces will be remembered by seven generations of Pakistan,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to all those individuals and organisations who are extending their support to the families affected due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan. He also assured that bunkers will be built as per the new assessment, for the safety of the people.

