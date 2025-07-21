LG Sinha meets Dr. M.J. Zarabi to review Semiconductor Lab Project for Kashmir University

Dr. M.J. Zarabi, former Chairman, Board of Governors, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today. He was accompanied by Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Registrar, University of Kashmir and Dr. Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad, Director North Campus.

The delegation discussed setting up of Semi-Conductor Design Centre and Lab Scale Fabrication facility for training purpose at the North Campus, University of Kashmir, Delina, Baramulla.

The proposed Centre will serve as a nucleus for research, innovation and skill development in Semi-conductor design. The facility will also incubate startups and encourage innovation in chip design and testing. Further, it will enhance the University’s curriculum and its integration with industry.