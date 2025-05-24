Breaking

LG Sinha lays foundation stone for Guest house at Dargah Hazratbal  

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a guest house at Dargah Hazratbal.

While speaking at the event, LG Sinha said that the country belongs to everyone and true progress can only happen when people live together in harmony. He added that India is one — whether it’s Srinagar or Srigoda, both are home to Indians.

In a post on X, the Office of the LG said, “Laid the foundation stone of a Guest House at the Holy Shrine Dargah Hazratbal earlier today. In the past few years, basic facilities for pilgrims have seen tremendous improvement, and infrastructure development has eased the pilgrimage to this revered spiritual center.”

He said, “called upon the people to ensure that we rid the society of elements aiding & abetting terrorists, bring the terror elements hiding among the public to justice and the infrastructure & other projects must be given a new impetus to meet the developmental needs of the people.”

Atishi resigns as Delhi Chief Minister
CS reviews industrial development in the UT
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain confident about party’s victory in Udhampur, says people are with PM Modi
LG Sinha felicitates winners of first-ever International Marathon in J&K
India withdraws export duty on steel
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Major Ration Scam Busted in Mandi: MLA Ajaz Jan Orders Immediate Sealing of Dhara Food Store
Next Article Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus not resigning or leaving country amid resignation buzz 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus not resigning or leaving country amid resignation buzz 
Breaking World
Major Ration Scam Busted in Mandi: MLA Ajaz Jan Orders Immediate Sealing of Dhara Food Store
Breaking
CS chairs SLSC meet; approves Rs 75.80 cr AAP for Watershed Development under PMKSY
Breaking
Class 11th results to be declared tonight after 10 PM
Breaking Education