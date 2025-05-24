LG Sinha lays foundation stone for Guest house at Dargah Hazratbal  

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a guest house at Dargah Hazratbal.

While speaking at the event, LG Sinha said that the country belongs to everyone and true progress can only happen when people live together in harmony. He added that India is one — whether it’s Srinagar or Srigoda, both are home to Indians.

In a post on X, the Office of the LG said, “Laid the foundation stone of a Guest House at the Holy Shrine Dargah Hazratbal earlier today. In the past few years, basic facilities for pilgrims have seen tremendous improvement, and infrastructure development has eased the pilgrimage to this revered spiritual center.”

He said, “called upon the people to ensure that we rid the society of elements aiding & abetting terrorists, bring the terror elements hiding among the public to justice and the infrastructure & other projects must be given a new impetus to meet the developmental needs of the people.”